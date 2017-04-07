Police: Officer paid teen for sex, took cash at gunpoint

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — A Washington police officer is facing a string of charges in Maryland after authorities say he paid a 15-year-old girl for sex and then took back the money at gunpoint.

Anne Arundel County police said 27-year-old Chukwuemeka Ekwonna of Glenn Dale was arrested Thursday and charged with armed robbery, assault, third-degree sex offense, reckless endangerment, prostitution and a weapon offense.

Court documents show the teen recently told officials that she was robbed by a man she met through social media and offered her $80 for sex. They met in January and after they had sex, she says the man, later identified as Ekwonna, pointed a gun at her and demanded his money back.

Police in Washington say Ekwonna was fired Friday. No attorney is listed in online court records.

