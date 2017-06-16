Police officer helps homeless pregnant woman, daughter

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WSVN) — A police officer is being praised as a hero after he helped a pregnant homeless woman and her 2-year-old daughter.

According to WFTV, officer Tommy Norman came to the assistance of a young woman named Jessica after he encountered her sleeping on the sidewalk with her daughter, Kayla, in her arms.

Norman took Jessica and her daughter to a hotel but not before he shared her story on his Instagram account.

After my coffee stop i begin making my early morning rounds. As I enter into the neighborhoods I see this. I initially passed because I thought I was seeing things. This is not a post asking for assistance. It's an image I decided to share to show that real life stories exist in communities across the world. Heartbreaking yes but hopefully an image that encourages others to get out & make a difference in their communities. 🙏🙏 A post shared by Tommy Norman (@tnorman23) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

Upon sharing Jessica’s story, help came in from all around to help the soon-to-be mother of two. Jessica was sent a multitude of items including food and baby items.

After receiving all the help from Norman and complete strangers, Jessica said she now hopes to restart her life and is looking to find a job so she can provide for her daughter and her soon-to-be-born son, Xavier.

