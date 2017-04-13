Police: Multiple people shot at Atlanta train station

ATLANTA (WSVN) — Police in Atlanta said four people were shot Thursday afternoon at a train station.

Fox 5 reports that the shooting happened at the West Lake MARTA station. One person is in police custody, while operations at the station have been suspended.

Additional information was not immediately available.

