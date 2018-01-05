Police: Man ripped heads off chickens in jealous rage

MILFORD, Conn. (AP/WSVN) — Police say a Connecticut man killed 20 chickens and ripped their heads from their bodies in a drunken, jealous rage on Christmas.

Milford police Officer Michael DeVito tells the Hartford Courant that Gregory Ulrich, 28, was drinking with a friend when he saw social media pictures of his wife with other people.

DeVito says Ulrich became enraged and told his friend to drive to the homes of the people with his wife.

Police say he went to several locations, smashing car windows with an ax and killing the chickens with his hands.

According to Fox News, the pair left some of the chicken heads lying around the owner’s property. The rest of the heads, Ulrich placed in a bag and claimed he was going to boil and eat them.

The man and his friend were arrested Wednesday and have since posted bail. Both are facing charges including animal cruelty.

