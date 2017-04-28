Police: Man arrested for running into burning building to save beer

(WSVN) - A man ran back into his burning home to make a daring rescue, only to get arrested when he emerged. But that’s because he was saving his beer.

Police in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, wrote about the incident on Facebook, posting a meme with the caption, “Right when you think you have heard it all! #underarrest”

Officers said the man decided he wanted to retrieve his beer from the burning structure. Police told him to stay out, but he ran in anyway.

“It is not advisable to push past PD and Fire in an attempt to ‘save your beer,'” the department tweeted.

Fire crews had already responded to the house fire, and officials said the incident could have put lives at risk.

1 in custody after obstructing fire and police.It is not advisable to push past PD and Fire in an attempt to "save your beer"#besmart /803 https://t.co/Y67WgOzlVp — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) April 23, 2017

“At any scene, listen to the direction of police, fire, or any other first responders,” police said.

No word on what kind of beer the man rescued.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.