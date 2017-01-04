PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WSVN) – Police have opened an investigation into two videos posted to social media involving an officer assaulting a girl.

The situation began with a massive street fight between 30 to 40 people, most of them women. The brawl began in West Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia Police, some involved in the fight were swinging bats and striking one another.

Warning: Video may contain adult language

When officers arrived on the scene, an officer was seen, according to an Instagram video, trying to restrain a 16-year-old girl.

While trying to hold her back from the fight, pushing and shoving ensued. The officer was then seen in the video taking the girl down to the ground and began to throw punches while on top of the 16-year-old.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross has reportedly seen both videos. “When I first saw it, I was very angry,” said Ross. “Then, when I started to read some things and I started to slow it down as much as I could and take my time with it, you are able to see things a little more clear.”

Police said what was not caught on video was the teen hitting the officer in question, causing the officer’s glasses to fly off her face.

According to officials, the teen admitted to the allegation of assaulting the officer.

