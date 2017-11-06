Police help free raccoon stuck in sewer grate

ZION, Ill. (WSVN) — A raccoon in Illinois may have eaten a bit too much candy after the pudgy critter got stuck in a sewer grate just after Halloween.

The City of Zion Police Department responded to a call about a trapped animal. When officers arrived, they spotted the raccoon trying to free itself.

“It seems this little guy has been eating a little too well and got caught in the sewer grate,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

Photos show an officer attempting to help the raccoon out of the grate, to no avail. The cops then requested help from the Public Works Department, who managed to free the chubby animal.

No word on if the raccoon is planning on going on a diet after this experience.

