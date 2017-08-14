Police: Girl, 8, killed as car plows into French pizzeria

PARIS (AP) — French police say an 8-year-old girl was killed and at least five people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.

An official with the national gendarme service said the driver was arrested soon after the incident Monday night in the town of Sept-Sorts.

France’s Interior Ministry says the man was apparently suicidal and the incident is not believed to be linked to terrorism.

Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said on BFM television that the man was believed to have tried to commit suicide last week.

An Algerian man drove his car into a group of French soldiers last week, and a truck attack in the French city of Nice left 86 people dead a little more than a year ago. Several other countries have seen cars used as weapons in recent years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.