Police find 190 pounds of drugs during kidnapping investigation

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSVN) — Deputies in New York have arrested a man who was accused of kidnapping his wife when they found nearly 200 pounds of drugs in his home.

Police arrested 38-year-old William Sullivan after a domestic violence and drug investigation.

According to the Post-Standard, police said Sullivan bound his wife with duct tape and put her in a plastic bag. Police said Sullivan then put his wife in the trunk of his car and drove around the city of Syracuse.

Police said Sullivan eventually let his wife out, and she immediately called 911. She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While deputies investigated the home in response to the kidnapping incident, they discovered evidence linked to the kidnapping, along with 55 pounds of cocaine and 135 pounds of marijuana. Investigators also found about $90,000.

Police also arrested 47-year-old Anthony Brigman in connection to the drug investigation.

Sullivan faces kidnapping charges and drug possession charges.

