Police: Dog on highway didn’t want to leave dead dog’s side

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey had to coax a German Shepherd to leave behind a dead pit bull after she was spotted lying next to it on the side of a busy interstate.

New Jersey state police said that troopers responded Thursday morning to a report of two dogs on the shoulder of Interstate 280 in Newark.

The troopers say the pit bull was dead when they arrived. They say the German shepherd didn’t want to leave its side, but they were able to coax it into a trooper’s car.

Authorities say neither dog was wearing a collar or any identification.

“They gave her water and maybe, just maybe, played a quick game of fetch,” police wrote in their Facebook post.

The German shepherd was given to a dog rescue.

It wasn’t clear how the dog died. The case remains under investigation.

