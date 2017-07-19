Police department’s hilarious ‘back to school shopping’ warning goes viral

GILBERT, Ariz. (WSVN) — Police in Arizona had an unusual warning for parents as they head to stores for back to school shopping.

The Gilbert Police Department tweeted a photo of various drug paraphernalia, showing marijuana pipes, bongs, and crack pipes.

If your kid tells you they need any of these items for chemistry class, they are lying #BackToSchoolShopping #IDontThinkSo #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/nV0bUzA9LJ — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) July 13, 2017

“If your kid tells you they need any of these items for chemistry class, they are lying #BackToSchoolShopping #IDontThinkSo #ThursdayThoughts,” the caption read.

The tweet quickly went viral, garnering over 150,000 likes and 85,000 shares.

