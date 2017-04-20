Police department wins over Twitter with hilarious 4/20 tweet

WYOMING, Minn. (WSVN) — Police in one Minnesota town are showing that they have a sense of humor when it comes to weed.

Officers in the town of Wyoming, Minnesota, tweeted out a hilarious photo of an officer with a net crouching behind a “trap” of snacks, soda, White Castle burgers, and XBox games… you know, for those with the munchies on April 20, or 4/20 day.

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

“Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today,” the police department posted on Twitter.

The tweet spread quickly on the social media site, with over 86,000 retweets and 143,000 likes in just a few hours. The police department even ended up trending on Twitter.

It isn’t the first time the department has used humor to tackle 4/20 day. Last year, they posted a photo of a more primitive “trap” for their undercover stings.

“All jokes aside, substance abuse is a real issue,” a later tweet read. “We use tongue in cheek humor to bring attention to those issues.”

The department continued, “With that being said, if you need help with substance abuse issues please contact us & we’ll find resources. That does NOT mean jail time.”

With that being said, if you need help with substance abuse issues please contact us & we'll find resources. That does NOT mean jail time. https://t.co/9LYychixly — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

Wyoming police weren’t alone with their jokes, as other police departments across the country got in on the fun too:

If you are into the whole "wake and bake" thing, please be into the "don't drive thing" too. #DriveSober #420 pic.twitter.com/lhwf9unQFy — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 20, 2017

You've heard of speed traps? We have weed traps pic.twitter.com/TP7ir4qg1h — IowaStateU Police (@ISUPD) April 20, 2017

Can we keep the weed to a bare minimum today? kthxbye. #GlazeItDontBlazeIt pic.twitter.com/OKnW7dzVxH — IowaStateU Police (@ISUPD) April 20, 2017

Promoting a safe #420: have an officer test your weed and get a fun-size Snickers. Want a full size bar? Give em your dealers address. pic.twitter.com/vw9CjmTRgm — Maplewood Police MN (@MaplewoodPolice) April 20, 2017

