UPDATE: Libyan security spokesman says brother of alleged Manchester bomber arrested in Tripoli.

LONDON (AP) — British police say officers investigating the Manchester Arena concert blast have arrested a fifth suspect, and are assessing a package the suspect was carrying.

Greater Manchester Police said the suspect was detained in Wigan, a town to the west of Manchester. The force did not immediately provide details.

Officers also arrested three men earlier Wednesday in Manchester, where a bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 and injuring dozens others.

Another man, the brother of alleged bomber Salman Abedi, was arrested on Tuesday.

