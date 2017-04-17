Police: 8-year-old suspect in toddler’s home day care death

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP/WSVN) — An 8-year-old girl is suspected in the death of a 1-year-old boy who was left unsupervised in a home day care in Michigan.

Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis tells MLive.com that the toddler’s body was found concealed Friday morning in a bedroom. He says the primary witness is only 5 years old. He did not yet know a cause of death.

He said the 1-year-old had been crying and “the 8-year-old dealt with the baby crying.”

Bryanna Reasonover told Fox 17 that she found her son Korey’s body in a playpen when she went to pick up three children she had dropped off the previous night. She said her baby was covered with bite marks and bruises.

“Bruises and bite marks on his face, bite marks on his fingers,” Reasonover said. “It was bad. I found Korey in a Pack ‘N Play, he was laying in there like he was asleep.”

Reasonover said the workers at the day care had no idea anything was wrong with the boy, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 8-year-old was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

