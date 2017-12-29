Police: 3 children found outside in sub-freezing temperature

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman is facing charges after police say her three young children were spotted outside the family’s home wearing only pajamas with temperatures well below freezing.

The Connecticut Post reports that Nokubonga Mnikathi was charged with three counts of risk of injury to children. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Police say a sanitation worker noticed the 2-, 4-, and 5-year-old children on the front porch of a Bridgeport home Tuesday morning when it was 13 degrees. They were crying.

The sanitation worker took the children to a neighbor’s house and called police.

The mother came home a short time later and said she was feeling ill and had gone to the store for medicine. She says she left the children inside and they must have let themselves out.

