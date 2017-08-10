Police: 12-year-old poured boiling water on girl’s face during sleepover

NEW YORK (AP/WSVN) — New York City police say a 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on another girl during a sleepover, leaving her with severe burns.

Police say the girl has been charged with felony assault in the Monday attack that left an 11-year-old with second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest.

According to police, Jamoneisha Merritt was at a friend’s home in the Bronx when the 12-year-old girl at the sleepover boiled water and then poured it on Merritt while she slept on a couch.

Merritt was taken to Harlem Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Family members told WCBS that Jamoneisha Merritt has not yet been given a mirror to see the severe damage done to her face and neck.

The child’s mother told New York 1 that her daughter is in a lot of pain, both physically and emotionally.

“She’s very sad. She’s emotionally messed up. She don’t understand why they did that to her. She thought they was her friends,” Ebony Merritt said.

