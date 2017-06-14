‘Please, daddy, don’t’ 12-year-old girl screamed as stepfather beat, stabbed her to death

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 12-year-old girl.

Assistant State’s Attorney Guy Lisuzzo said Tuesday that Alexis Stubbs can be heard on voicemail screaming “Please, daddy, don’t!” while she was beaten and stabbed late Sunday by the man she considered her stepfather. John Singleton is being held without bail.

Lisuzzo says the 31-year-old Singleton and the girl’s mother were arguing over the phone when the girl’s cries were recorded.

According to police, the 31-year-old Singleton was at the girl’s apartment most of the day Sunday, but in the evening the mother called 911 because she wanted him to leave. Authorities did not give details of the attack on the girl. However, they said the suspect was arrested six hours later.

Police say Singleton attacked the girl’s mother in August 2014. He faced charges, including domestic violence, and received a three-year sentence after pleading guilty. He had just been released from prison in April and was on parole.

An assistant public defender told the judge Tuesday that Singleton has a history of mental health problems and suicidal thoughts.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said it had contact with Alexis last year over a child-neglect allegation it determined wasn’t credible.

