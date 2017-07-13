Play with rescued puppies while on your island vacation

(WSVN) - If your dream vacation includes relaxing on a pristine beach while playing with a puppy, then this is the perfect spot for you!

WTSP reports that a dog rescue group in the Turks and Caicos called Potcake Place lets tourists bring their adoptable pups to nearby beaches to help them socialize. The unique outreach program helps get the dogs more exposure while they get in some fun playtime as well.

The non-profit’s founder, Jane Parker-Rauw, said she moved to the island of Providenciales in the late 90s, and noticed a lot of stray puppies roaming the streets, according to WTSP. She decided to open the shelter to give the dogs a second chance at finding their forever homes.

All of the puppies that can be taken for “puppy beach socialization walks” are available for adoption. But even if you can’t bring one back home with you, you can still visit and play with them while working on your tan.

