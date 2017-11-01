Plane aborts landing after getting caught in dangerous crosswind

(WSVN) - A Polish Enter Air flight was forced to return to its point of origin, Frankfurt, after a failed landing in Salzburg, Austria, during high winds brought by Storm Herwart on Sunday.

The plane was caught in a strong crosswind, which caused the right wing to drop, and the plane to hit the tarmac hard before regaining altitude.

According to a report in the Aviation Herald, the plane performed a go-around, but was forced to return to Frankfurt.

Several cities reported states of emergency during the weekend storm, which killed at least five people.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.