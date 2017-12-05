Pizza Hut is testing beer and wine delivery

(WSVN) - Pizza Hut is thinking outside the box… the pizza box, that is.

The chain says it will start testing beer and wine delivery in select cities.

The service will debut in Phoenix, Arizona, with customers getting the option to have six-packs of Anheuser-Busch brands brought to their doors, including Budweiser, Bud Light and Shock Top.

All six-pack options will cost $10.99.

Pizza Hut says wine delivery will roll out in Phoenix in January, but has not released any additional details yet. The company hasn’t decided which wines will be available for delivery, or whether it will offer full bottles or single serving options.

All drivers carrying beer and wine deliveries on their routes will be at least 21 years old, the company confirmed.

And yes, customers will be required to show identification proving their age at the door.

A spokesperson declined to say where the pilot program will expand after Phoenix.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.