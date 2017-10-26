Pizza delivery man knocked unconscious during armed robbery, carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (WSVN) – A man was assaulted and robbed during a late-night pizza delivery at a Philadelphia gas station.

According to Fox 13, Philadelphia police are looking for two subjects who were involved in the armed robbery and carjacking. At around 11 p.m., 56-year-old Keith Moody was delivering pizza to a gas station when he was approached by the subjects.

Surveillance video captured the victim walking to his car after completing the delivery when one of the subjects brandished a firearm and walked towards Moody. Officials said the subject then struck Moody as he turned his back to walk away.

The victim was knocked unconscious.

Police said a second subject got into Moody’s Chevy Prism and drove away from the scene. The subject with the firearm stayed as he searched the unconscious man’s pockets.

Both subjects eventually fled the scene.

Moody was taken to the hospital after suffering head injuries. Officials said he remained unconscious for several days.

The subjects remain at large as police continue to investigate.

