Pine nut hummus products recalled due to listeria concern

(WSVN) - A company based in Knoxville, Tenn. has recalled their hummus products with pine nut toppings due to a possible listeria contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, House of Thaller voluntarily recalled certain 10 ounce packages of their hummus with pine nut toppings because a supplier notified officials that a certain ingredient used has potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Officials said no illnesses have been reported.

The House of Thaller hummus products that may be contaminated were distributed nationwide through various U.S. grocery stores from April 18 to June 13.

The products recalled were:

Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge

Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge

Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge

For a full list of the recalled products’ expiration dates, click here.

