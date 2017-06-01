Photos of President Trump hugging fallen Marine’s son go viral

ARLINGTON, Va. (WSVN) — Photos of President Donald Trump comforting the son of a fallen U.S. Marine on Memorial Day have gone viral.

Arlington National Cemetery shared the images on Facebook of the president meeting 5-year-old Christian Jacobs at his father’s grave on Monday.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence greeted Gold Star families at the cemetery, walking among the headstones of soldiers who died protecting the country.

Christian’s father, Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs, died in a training accident in 2011, when the boy was just 8 months old. Christian and his mother, Brittany Jacobs, visit his dad’s grave each year on Memorial Day.

Brittany said her son ran up to Trump and asked the president if he wanted to “meet my daddy,” and showed him his father’s headstone.

She told Fox News that it was surreal to see her son talking to the president.

“We didn’t expect it. We were hoping we’d get to see him there that day,” she said. “And it was just amazing.”

Christian said he wants to be a Marine like his father. When asked to describe the experience of meeting the president, he simply said it was “awesome.”

