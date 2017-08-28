Photo of deputy resting after rescuing Harvey flood victims goes viral

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A photo of a sleeping deputy in Houston is going viral for all the right reasons.

The photo was originally posted to the Texas Sheriff Deputies Facebook page, with the caption, “This photo was sent to me by friend at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This deputy worked 12+ hours thru the night, doing high water rescues. Worked until he couldn’t stand anymore. This man and hundreds more just like him are out there, saving Texans!! Much respect sir!”

The photo quickly spread, with over 400,000 shares on Facebook in less than 24 hours.

Many commenters praised the hard work of first responders, calling them heroes for their selfless work.

“I know this man personally and he trully truly is a hero,” wrote Lizz Menendez. “He has always put others before himself both personally and professionally. I am honored to call this man a friend.”

“No words are adequate to express our gratitude to all those who have risked their lives to help others,” another person replied. “We appreciate not only you but your families as well. Much love and respect!”

