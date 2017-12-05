Photo goes viral of stranger paying respects to man’s grandfather

(WSVN) - A heartwarming photo of a stranger paying his respects to a Michigan man’s grandfather has gone viral on social media.

With the photo making its rounds on social media, Fox 46 reports it has been shared more than 11,000 times with more than 1,000 reactions.

In a Facebook post, grandson Garrick Dooley wrote:

“To the man that gave respect to my PawPaw as we passed by on the way to Ft. Custer I want to say thank you. This lifted up many lowered heads today. If my Facebook friends and family could share this post to find this man I would love to shake his hand. Kalamazoo to Battle Creek!!!”

Dooley has yet to find the person who stopped on the side of the road to pay his respects. “If the guy isn’t found I still love seeing the positivity out of it,” he said. “My PawPaw deserves it and he never gave himself enough credit.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.