Phoenix flights canceled due to ‘extreme heat’

PHOENIX (AP) — The first day of summer brought some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.

American Airlines says seven regional flights have been delayed and 43 have been cancelled because certain planes can’t take off in extreme heat.

The National Weather Service forecasted a high of 120 degrees, which is has only hit three times in recorded history — the last time 22 years ago.

Arizona is seeing the most stifling temperatures, but the wrath of the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California as well.

Las Vegas was forecast to hit 117 on Tuesday and excessive heat warnings cover almost all of California.

Phoenix hit 118 degrees on Monday.

