Perdue recalls chicken sausage for possible plastic contamination

(WSVN) - Perdue has issued a recall for their chicken sausage product due to the possibility of them being contaminated with plastic.

The recall involves 24-ounce packages of Perdue Harvestland Organic Italian Chicken Sausage.

Some customers claim to have found blue materials in the food. However, no injuries have ben reported.

About 2,000 pounds of sausage have been affect by the recall.

