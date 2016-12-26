Pepper spray used to disperse crowd after fight at Ohio mall

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say officers have used pepper spray to disperse a large crowd following a fight at an upscale shopping mall.

Cleveland.com reports the fight broke out Monday evening at Beachwood Place mall, prompting a lockdown.

Officers initially responded to the scene for a report of shots fired. Police later confirmed that there were no gunshots.

Fire officials say a man and a police officer were exposed to the pepper spray and received medical treatment. No one else was injured.

Police say a juvenile was taken into custody for assaulting a police officer.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fight.

Similar incidents were reported Monday evening at other malls around the country.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.