Pennsylvania couple sees image of Jesus in baby’s sonogram

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — What would Jesus do? A Pennsylvania couple says he showed up in images of their unborn daughter’s sonogram, easing their concerns after two other children were born with birth defects.

Alicia Zeek and Zach Smith tell WPMT-TV they’re not especially religious. But they’re convinced the image shown to the left of their daughter’s head is a bearded Christ.

The Chambersburg couple posted the station’s report to Zeek’s Facebook page to ask friends what they think.

Smith thinks it’s “distinct. I mean, there’s another face looking at my daughter.”

Zeek’s first two children had problems at birth. A daughter was born with two thumbs on one hand. Her son was born with a cleft palate after a difficult delivery in which she and the baby almost died.

