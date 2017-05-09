PDQ offers half-off checks on Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Tuesday is Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Day, and a popular chain restaurant is honoring educators and healthcare workers across the U.S.

According to PDQ, known for its chicken tenders and sandwiches, is slashing 50 percent off entire checks for the special day. The company said no coupon is necessary, but they do ask for a school or nurse ID during lunch or dinner to get the discount.

The PDQ in Clermont is not participating in the nationwide event.

For a PDQ restaurant near you, click here.

