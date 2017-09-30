Passengers evacuate after flight from Miami collides with another plane

MIAMI (WSVN) - A flight heading from Miami collided with another plane at the Washington Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C.

The two American Airlines planes came in contact with each other on the tarmac just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning after the wingtip of one plane clipped the back of the other.

Video shot by 7News reporter Walter Morris, who’s flight had landed at the time of the of the collision, shows the wingtip was left dangling in the air after the incident.

“It was shocking because we were sitting there, and everyone was looking around like, ‘Did that just happen?’ And then I looked over, and I saw a piece of the airplane wing on the tarmac and another piece just dangling,” said Morris.

In a statement, American Airlines said, “This morning at Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA), the wingtip of American Flight 1533 came in contact with another American aircraft, Flight 419, near the gate area. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, and are rebooking passengers on other aircraft, as our maintenance evaluates the damage.”

Passengers were placed on another flight as aircraft maintenance crews came out to evaluate the damage.

Both planes were later towed away. No injuries were reported.

