Official: Attacker in Paris who drove into cop car ‘most likely dead’

PARIS (AP) — Paris police say a security operation is underway in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

The French national gendarmerie service says the driver of a car that rammed a law enforcement vehicle has been arrested and no one was hurt in the incident.

A French security official says that the attacker on Champs-Elysees avenue is probably dead and the bomb squad is on the scene.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet says the driver whose car exploded as he tried to ram a police vehicle is “most probably” dead.

Brandet said bomb squads were still securing the scene. He said the attacker appeared to have acted deliberately.

A subway station in the area is closed.

An attacker defending the Islamic State group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation. France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

