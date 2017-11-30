Parents say 10-year-old daughter committed suicide due to bullying at school

AURORA, Colo. (WSVN) — The parents of a 10-year-old girl are now dealing with a horrific loss after they said their daughter killed herself because she was bullied at school.

According to Fox 31, Ashawnty Davis was a fifth-grader with a passion for basketball who wanted to play in the WNBA when she grew up. However, her parents said everything changed when she was involved in a fight after school.

“She got into her first ever fight. It was recorded by a student and sent to an app called Musical.ly,” Ashawnty’s father recalled.

The video shows Ashawnty and another girl fighting while a group of kids watched. Ashawnty’s mother told Fox 31 that the girl in the video had been bullying her.

Ashawnty’s parents said their daughter was devastated after she found out the video was posted to social media, and took her own life as a result of the bullying that ensued.

“My daughter came home two weeks later and hanged herself in the closet,” her mother told Fox 31.

Ashawnty was in the hospital for nearly two weeks on life support before she died on Wednesday.

Now the devastated parents are hoping Ashawnty’s story will help put an end to bullying in schools.

“I want other parents to know that it’s happening,” Harris said. “That was my baby and I love my baby and I just want mothers to listen.”

The school district released a statement, saying:

“We do not tolerate bullying of any kind in our schools and we have a comprehensive bullying prevention program in place at all of our schools. The safety and well-being of students is our highest priority and we strive every today to ensure schools are safe, welcoming and supportive places that support learning.”

The statement continued, “We were made aware of that video when a media outlet approached us with it. We took immediate action in response, turning the video over to police and addressing the matter with students.”

