Parents host ‘Poop Party’ for daughter’s third birthday

(WSVN) - A Missouri mom reeked of curiosity after her toddler asked for a certain theme for her third birthday.

Rebecca, the mother, said her daughter, Audrey, simply replied “poop.”

After asking numerous times, Audrey’s parents gave her the party she wanted. Guests were invited into their home to play “Pin the Poop,” to break a poop emoji piñata and play with whoopee cushions.

“For months, every time we mentioned her party, Audrey requested ‘poop balloons and a poop cake,'” Rebecca said in a Huffington Post interview. “I tried suggesting other themes, but she always insisted on poop.”

Rebecca said she even dressed up in a poop costume. “Audrey is definitely her own person,” she explained in the interview. “I hope she always has the confidence she has now. She is so funny and the best big sister.”

