Parents give teachers bottles of wine with son’s picture on them

(WSVN) - As a special thank you for dealing with their son, two Ohio parents decided to give their son’s teachers a special and unique gift.
DJ Sommers of Dayton, Ohio said his parents typically give his brother’s teachers a candle or flower to thank them. However, DJ said this year, his parents got a special bottle of wine for his teachers with his little brother’s photo and a message that reads,” Our child might be the reason you drink, so enjoy this bottle on us.”
After tweeting out a photo of the bottles on Monday, DJ’s post has been retweeted over 5,000 times, and has gathered over 35,000 likes.
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.