Parents give teachers bottles of wine with son’s picture on them

(WSVN) - As a special thank you for dealing with their son, two Ohio parents decided to give their son’s teachers a special and unique gift.

DJ Sommers of Dayton, Ohio said his parents typically give his brother’s teachers a candle or flower to thank them. However, DJ said this year, his parents got a special bottle of wine for his teachers with his little brother’s photo and a message that reads,” Our child might be the reason you drink, so enjoy this bottle on us.”

After tweeting out a photo of the bottles on Monday, DJ’s post has been retweeted over 5,000 times, and has gathered over 35,000 likes.

My parents always get our elementary school teachers a present around Christmas. Typically something small like a candle or flower to say thank you. This year they got them bottles of wine & replaced the labels with their own with my brother on them… Happy holidays pic.twitter.com/hErPgrjX44 — DJ Sommers (@Sommers_DJ) December 18, 2017

