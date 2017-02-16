Paraplegic man and his fiancée make hilarious pregnancy announcement

(WSVN) - A paralyzed former motocross rider and his fiancee went the humorous route with their pregnancy announcement.

Todd Krieg met Amanda Diesen after he was badly injured in a motocross accident, when she was an employee at the rehabilitation facility he attended.

Doctors told the Ohio couple that Todd’s paralysis could make it difficult for them to conceive naturally. Despite that warning, the two are now expecting their first child together.

When it came to announcing their pregnancy to friends and family, they decided to have a bit of fun with it.

“Guys, I’ve got good news. The wall says it all!” Krieg wrote in his now-viral Facebook post, which shows Krieg posing under writing that says ‘It still works!’ with Diesen looking embarrassed as she her sonogram photo.

Friends loved the photo, including one who commented, “Dude. By far the best announcement I have ever seen. This needs to go viral.”

Mission: accomplished.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.