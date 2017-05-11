Paramedic helps teen fix his tie before prom

SCRANTON, Pa. (WSVN) — It was just another day for two paramedics, when a young man approached their ambulance to ask for help.

Mary Terrinoni wrote about the encounter on Facebook, saying she was working with her partner, Jared Bryer, when the well-dressed teenager came up to them.

“He was getting ready for his high school prom and didn’t know how to tie his tie,” Terrinoni said. “My heart was pretty full watching my partner step in to help him out.”

Bryer says the young man’s name is Lavar, and lives near the firehouse where they were stationed.

“He’s a good kid,” Bryer told the local Fox station. “My younger sister goes to school with him.”

Terrinoni ended her post by saying, “This is what it’s all about!”

Her photo has been shared over 4,000 times and has more than 7,500 likes.

