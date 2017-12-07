Overturned truck spills vodka on interstate near Philly

CORNWELLS HEIGHTS, Pa. (AP) — A tractor-trailer carrying vodka overturned, spilling cargo on a busy ramp leading to Interstate 95 near Philadelphia.

The accident closed the Woodhaven Road east ramp to I-95 south in Bucks County around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

It took road crews hours to unload boxes of Tito’s vodka so the truck could be righted.

Officials say the truck driver sustained minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

