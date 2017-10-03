Over 30,000 pounds of ground turkey recalled, including Publix brands

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of pounds of ground turkey, including Publix’s store brand, have been recalled due to possible contamination from metal shavings.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 38,475 pounds of ground turkey were recalled due to metal shavings from processing equipment possibly being inside packages.

Publix’s ground turkey and ground turkey breast in 1.3-pound styrofoam trays were among those recalled, along with 1.2-pound trays of Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey and 1-pound trays of Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast. The USDA reported that all have ink jet printing on the sides of their trays with the numbers 7268 and 7269.

Florida was among the eight states where the turkey was distributed.

All brands recalled are reportedly processed and packaged by Prestage Foods.

There have not yet been no confirmed reports of injury due to the consumption of these products.

