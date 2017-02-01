Over $1M raised to rebuild Texas mosque destroyed by fire

(WSVN) - Thousands of strangers donated money to help a Texas mosque rebuild after it was destroyed in a fire over the weekend. In just four days, over $1 million has been raised, thanks to the kindness of thousands of strangers.

Fox News reports that the Islamic Center of Victoria in south Texas caught fire early Saturday morning. Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the center, with a goal of $850,000 to rebuild the destroyed building. By Wednesday evening, nearly 22,000 people donated to the page, bringing the total to about $1,040,000.

“Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the tremendous support we’ve received,” the fundraiser page post read. “The outpouring of love, kind words, hugs, helping hands and the financial contributions are examples of the true American Spirit and Humanity at its best with donations coming in from all over the world. We’re so very much thankful and appreciative of everyone’s thoughtfulness and generosity.”

The mosque had just been broken into a week prior, and was previously the target of hate messages.

