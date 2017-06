(WSVN) - Oreo is adding a new flavor to the mix — jelly donut.

The new treat features golden Oreo cookies with a raspberry center and a custard outer ring.

The company debuted the donut-flavored cookies on National Donut Day.

However, you can’t just go anywhere to get them. The treats are only available at Wal-Mart stores.

