(WSVN) - Oreo lovers rejoice! The company is introducing a new flavor that they’re calling a mystery.

Anyone who can figure out what the flavor actually is can win $50,000.

All you have to do is buy a pack of mystery Oreos and try them. If you think you know the flavor, you can enter the Oreo mystery flavor sweepstakes for a chance to win the cash prize.

