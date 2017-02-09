Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina

(WSVN) - An alligator is certainly standing out in South Carolina.

The Post and Courier in Charleston posted a picture of an orange alligator in a local pond this week.

Orange alligator via The Post and Courier pic.twitter.com/UPUiLn6yzC — Nicole (@MzDivah67) February 9, 2017

Commenters speculated the unique gator got its color from dry clay in the area, while others joked it may have just gotten a hold of too much self-tanner.

Residents in the area say they have seen the rust-colored reptile a number of times.

Jay Butfiloski, Alligator Program Coordinator with the state’s Department of Natural Resources, told WCSC that the gator’s color could have come from where the animal lived during the winter.

“Might be iron oxide (rust) that has discolored it,” Butfiloski said. “It may be using a rusty steel culvert pipe.”

Once the animal sheds its skin, it’s expected to return to its normal green shade.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.