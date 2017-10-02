OneBlood asks community to donate blood for Vegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — The call has gone out for the community to donate blood, and people are responding to help.

Long lines wrapped around hospitals and blood banks in Las Vegas hospitals, Monday, as people rushed to help.

Officials are asking anyone who is healthy enough to roll up their sleeves and donate blood.

“What we asked for is blood. That’s the main thing right now, is that, if people want to do something and they are healthy, then please donate blood,” said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. “We’ll have plenty of banks available. Always call a hospital if you’re unsure where to go.”

Hospitals said their stocks are in good condition for now, but with more than 500 shooting victims, in addition to the regular day-to-day trauma patients, the supply could take a hit.

“We are in the process of preparing a shipment of blood and platelets to be sent to them as soon as possible and remain on standby to assist further if needed,” nonprofit organization OneBlood said in a statement.

For more information about blood drives and donation centers near you, go to OneBlood.org.

