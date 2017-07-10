Oklahoma man proposes to girlfriend while in handcuffs

TULSA, OK. (WSVN) – A man proposed to his girlfriend near Tulsa, Okla. and did so while in handcuffs.

The man and his girlfriend were outside when police arrive to their home. The man was reportedly wanted by police on six felony charges.

Once police had the man in custody, he got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

She said “yes.”

Police moved the handcuffs to the front, so he would be able to place the ring on her finger.

The man was then hauled off to jail, with no wedding date set in stone.

