Ohio woman records soap bubble freezing in the cold

COLUMBUS, OH (WSVN) — It’s common during the winter to see images of frozen fountains or even waterfalls.

But as a cold snap swept across much of the northeast, an Ohio woman recorded an unusual and beautiful sight: a soap bubble freezing in low temperatures.

Carey Sherrill made the soap bubbles, mixing the usual water and dish soap, but she says she also added corn syrup and regular sugar to the solution.

The result: as the bubble freezes, a star appears in the formation, with the sugar in the soap mix creating a crystal-like appearance.

Sherrill says the sugar also helps to keep the bubble from bursting.

