Ohio officer accidentally overdoses on fentanyl after traffic stop

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WSVN) — A police officer in Ohio accidentally overdosed on fentanyl after coming in contact with the drug during a traffic stop.

Fox News reports that several officers stopped a car with suspects believed to be associated with drugs. Inside, East Liverpool Police officers found the suspects trying to destroy drug evidence.

“I approached from the passenger side of the vehicle in time to see [one of the suspects] using his foot to rub an unknown substance into the carpeting on the floor of the vehicle,” the police report stated.

After the stop, officer Chris Green returned to the police station, where another officer told him he had something on his shirt. Green brushed it off with his hand; moments later, he fell ill.

“Luckily one of the officers grabbed him as he collapsed,” Police Chief John Lane told Fox News.

“Chris is a big, strong guy. He’s an ex-MMA fighter. He’s 225 pounds, all the muscle, and it overtook him just like that,” Captain Patrick Wright said.

Police initially believed the powder found in the car was crack cocaine, but tests determined the drug was actually fentanyl, a powerful synthetic painkiller that can be 100 times more potent than morphine.

Green needed to be revived with several doses of Narcan. He is expected to make a full recovery.

