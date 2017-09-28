Ohio deputy gives boy ride to school, treats him to breakfast

(WSVN) - The young boy wanted to go to school, but he had no way of getting there.

Twelve-year-old Davonte told school workers that he wouldn’t be able to get a ride to class Wednesday since his mother was receiving medical care.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said that when one of the school resource officers heard about the boy’s situation, she decided to step up to help.

Deputy Muntean picked up Davonte in her police cruiser Wednesday morning, even bringing the boy a bag of breakfast from McDonald’s.

“We sat and ate our breakfast together and on his way to class he went with a big smile on his face,” she said. “I enjoyed his company and assured him he could always reach out for a ride or breakfast anytime.”

