Officers surprise boy who raised money for neighbors displaced by fire

TUNKHANNOCK, Penn. (WSVN) — Police officers surprised a young Pennsylvania boy after they learned about his efforts to help his neighbors.

After his neighbors were displaced by a house fire, 8-year-old Owen decided to set up a lemonade stand to raise money for them, Fox 29 reports.

Unfortunately, someone stole the money Owen had raised. So when Pennsylvania State Troopers heard about his good deed, and learned he wanted to become a law enforcement officer one day, they decided to pay him a visit.

Troopers from five different state police stations, along with officers from Tunkhannock Borough Police and Tunkhannock Township Police, drove to Owen’s house to surprise the young boy.

The officers had all collected money to give to Owen to replace what had been stolen, and thanked the future officer for his outstanding citizenship.

