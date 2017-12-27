Officers surprise boy suffering from rare disease with trip to Disney

BURLINGTON, NJ (WSVN) — Officers surprised a young boy battling a rare disease with plenty of gifts, just in time for the holidays.

Four-year-old Drew McGoff and his 6-year-old sister Penny will soon be making a special trip to Disney, all thanks to a little help from Burlington City Police in New Jersey.

Police said they chose the family because Drew has Perthes disease, a rare illness that affects his hips and causes bone loss. Drew has already had hip replacement surgery and often has to be carried.

The officers first began helping Drew by installing railings in his house, making it easier for him to get around. The police department also bought Drew and his sister some Disney-themed toys before they surprised the family with the all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World.

Officers also paid for one -year membership to their local YMCA, so Drew and his family can do water therapy.

“Beyond overwhelmed. Everything they’ve done for us already was over the top,” said Amy McGoff, Drew’s mother.

The gifts were made possible thanks to officers who formed the Becky’s Beard Unit in honor of Becky Scott, a local paramedic who lost her battle with cancer. The unit sponsors scholarships as well as children fighting adversity.

To top it all off, cops ended the night with a pizza party for the family.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.